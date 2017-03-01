Welcome Spring! BHHT Group Hike at Furth-Talalay Sanctuaries
Join our Blue Hill Heritage Trust volunteers Barbara Kourajian and Merrie Eley, a Maine Master Naturalist, for a "Welcome Spring!" Group Hike at Furth Wildlife Sanctary and Talalay Nature Sanctuary in Surry. We'll begin hiking at 10am and will have hot beverages and refreshments to keep you going! Each trail is a one-mile loop, so you can choose to attend one or both with us! Dogs are not permitted on these particular properties.
