Waldoboro lawmaker proposes elver lottery

Rep. Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro met with members of the Maine Elver Fishermen's Association Saturday, March 4 to discuss a bill he has submitted that will cap the number of license holders in the fishery and create a lottery for licenses. The meeting was held at the Samoset Golf Club on the third day of the Maine Fishermen's Forum, which has brought fishermen together with scientists, government officials and state and national fisheries regulators to talk about changes in the industry in the coming year.

