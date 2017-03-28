University of Maine at Machias to be absorbed into UMaine system
The University of Maine at Machias has entered into a partnership with the University of Maine in an effort to turn around the declining enrollment at the state's smallest university. The partnership will bring more opportunities to the students at both campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mon
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC