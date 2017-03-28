University of Maine at Machias to be ...

University of Maine at Machias to be absorbed into UMaine system

The University of Maine at Machias has entered into a partnership with the University of Maine in an effort to turn around the declining enrollment at the state's smallest university. The partnership will bring more opportunities to the students at both campuses.

