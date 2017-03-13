Union members to benefit from after-dock sales
After the purchase by the Maine Lobstering Union of a $4 million lobster wholesale facility, the union may soon be talking with Stonington dealers about shore margins. voted nearly unanimously to purchase the facility, located in Lamoine, which can hold 180,000 pounds of lobsters.
