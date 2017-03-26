UMaine to award honorary doctorates to alumni Donna Loring, Kenneth Hodgkins
Maine Native American elder Donna Loring and Kenneth Hodgkins, a leader in developing and maintaining peaceful international use of outer space, will receive honorary degrees on May 13 from their alma mater, the University of Maine. The honorary doctorates will be awarded as part of UMaine's 215th Commencement.
