U.S. Army caisson horse finds new home in Maine
Karen Worcester leads Peter, retired Old Guard caisson horse and recently adopted by the Worcesters for a second career as an ambassador for Wreaths Across America. Peter, a decorated veteran, was recently adopted by Karen and Morrill Worcester of Wreaths Across America in Columbia Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC