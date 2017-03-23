Two Maine counties had more births than deaths in 2016
Census estimates released Thursday show that only two of Maine's 16 counties had more births than deaths last year. Cumberland and Androscoggin counties were the only places in the state where more people were born than died, according to the census estimates.
