Trump order on relaxing power plant emissions could mean more pollution in Maine

An executive order signed this week by President Donald Trump is expected to undercut efforts in Maine and New England to reduce the amount of power plant air pollution that blows into the region from the rest of the country. The order, which is viewed as a boon for the shrinking coal industry, primarily takes aim at former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, which required states to slash carbon emissions from power plants.

