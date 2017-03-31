Trump order on relaxing power plant emissions could mean more pollution in Maine
An executive order signed this week by President Donald Trump is expected to undercut efforts in Maine and New England to reduce the amount of power plant air pollution that blows into the region from the rest of the country. The order, which is viewed as a boon for the shrinking coal industry, primarily takes aim at former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, which required states to slash carbon emissions from power plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|4 hr
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC