This UMaine program brings students, seniors together to hang out

Emma Brickman laughs with 92-year-old Joan Logue at Logue's home in Orono on Tuesday. Brickman visits with Logue one hour per week as part of Project Generations, a new program supported by the Eastern Area Agency on Aging and the Maine Center on Aging aimed at connecting student volunteers with senior citizens in the area, helping students appreciate the challenges of aging in place and giving seniors a lively young connection to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.