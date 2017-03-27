This UMaine program brings students, seniors together to hang out
Emma Brickman laughs with 92-year-old Joan Logue at Logue's home in Orono on Tuesday. Brickman visits with Logue one hour per week as part of Project Generations, a new program supported by the Eastern Area Agency on Aging and the Maine Center on Aging aimed at connecting student volunteers with senior citizens in the area, helping students appreciate the challenges of aging in place and giving seniors a lively young connection to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|3 hr
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC