'This is the most serious threat we've seen': Public radio...
Local radio stations are gearing up for a fight to beat back President Donald Trump's proposal to cut funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds hundreds of local radio and television stations across the US. "This is the most serious threat we've seen in 30-40 years," Maine Public President Mark Vogelzang told Business Insider in a Thursday interview.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
