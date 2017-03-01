These singing farmers want to change how Mainers buy flour
Johanna Davis and Adam Nordell, the musicians behind the popular folk music act "Sassafras Stomp," spent the last few months playing at concerts and contra dances around the country. But as spring approaches, they will turn their focus to Songbird Farm, where they grow organic vegetables, grains and beans on their farm in Unity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC