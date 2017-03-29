The Patriots' Super Bowl trophy is visiting Maine. But probably not Portland
The New England Patriots' Lombardi Trophy is coming to Maine, but there appear to be no plans to stop in Portland, and the players themselves aren't visiting. In February, the mayors of Portland, Bangor and Brewer asked if the Patriots would bring the Super Bowl trophy to Maine's two largest cities.
