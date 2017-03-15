The part of Maine that backed Trump is least likely to benefit from GOP health plan
Areas of Maine that backed President Donald Trump in last year's election stand to lose the most federal aid to buy health insurance under the House Republicans' plan to repeal Obamacare, an analysis of Maine voter and tax credit data shows. In much of Maine's 2nd Congressional District - which awarded Trump one of the state's four electoral votes in a historic split - low-income residents would fare worse under the plan.
Read more at Bangor Daily News.
