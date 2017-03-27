The Maine House rejected Thursday a bill that would have Maine join...
The Maine House rejected Thursday a bill that would have Maine join an effort to have the country's President elected by popular vote rather than the Electoral College. The House voted 73 to 66 on March 30 against LD 156 which had been opposed by the majority of the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC