The Maine House rejected Thursday a bill that would have Maine join an effort to have the country's President elected by popular vote rather than the Electoral College. The House voted 73 to 66 on March 30 against LD 156 which had been opposed by the majority of the Legislature's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.

