The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Di...

The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) Annual Legislative Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Dave Seddon, MBA, RDN, LD, MAND Treasurer with Representative Scott Hamann and Heather Stevens, RDN, U.S. Health and Human Services, HRSA, Bureau of Health Workforce Ria Saunders, MS, RDN, LD, MAND Public Policy Coordinator and Kelley Dow, RDN, LD, CNSC, MAND Consumer Protection/Licensure Specialist The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Annual Legislative Breakfast was held on March 1st, 2017 at the Senator Inn in Augusta. Many Academy members and state legislators were in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... 17 hr Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC