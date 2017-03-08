The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) Annual Legislative Breakfast
Dave Seddon, MBA, RDN, LD, MAND Treasurer with Representative Scott Hamann and Heather Stevens, RDN, U.S. Health and Human Services, HRSA, Bureau of Health Workforce Ria Saunders, MS, RDN, LD, MAND Public Policy Coordinator and Kelley Dow, RDN, LD, CNSC, MAND Consumer Protection/Licensure Specialist The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Annual Legislative Breakfast was held on March 1st, 2017 at the Senator Inn in Augusta. Many Academy members and state legislators were in attendance.
