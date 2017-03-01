The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
Made with locally caught soft-shell lobsters and custom-baked round yeast rolls, this is the freshest, tastiest lobster roll you'll find anywhere. Have it with drawn butter or mayo-or both! Here, you can actually peer into a lobster shed to watch the Five Islands staff hand-picking all the lobster meat which eventually finds it way into every lightly toasted, buttered, split-top bun.
