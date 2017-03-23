Sunday Series Features Talk About Maine's German World War II Pow Camps

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will feature a presentation about Maine's German POW camps during World War II on April 9. Between 1944 and 1946, more than 4,000 German prisoners of war called Maine home. The story of how they arrived and their impact on the people who encountered them is one of Maine's most interesting and obscure stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.