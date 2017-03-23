Story of heroin crisis told through victims, families
Maine set a record for drug deaths in 2016 with an average of more than a death a day, but it could've been much worse without a drug administered to reverse overdoses, a newspaper reported. Rescue workers used naloxone, known by its brand name Narcan, 2,380 times in 2016.
