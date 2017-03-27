Stonington still top port for lobster...

Stonington still top port for lobster landings

With 17.4 million pounds of lobsters hauled onto its docks in 2016, valued at $65.3 million, Stonington continued its rein as the top lobster port in Maine for the ninth straight year. The port also was the top port for all commercial landings, with a total value of $67.68 million, with the prized crustacean accounting for 96.5 percent of all commercial landings, more than double the 45 percent ratio statewide.

