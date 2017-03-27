Stonington still top port for lobster landings
With 17.4 million pounds of lobsters hauled onto its docks in 2016, valued at $65.3 million, Stonington continued its rein as the top lobster port in Maine for the ninth straight year. The port also was the top port for all commercial landings, with a total value of $67.68 million, with the prized crustacean accounting for 96.5 percent of all commercial landings, more than double the 45 percent ratio statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC