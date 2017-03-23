Special Olympics Maine offers first f...

Special Olympics Maine offers first free Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Special Olympics Maine will offer its first Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2A1 2-10 who have intellectual disabilities or autism, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road. It will be conducted by Special Olympics Maine and high school students and educators from the area, and is free to participants.

