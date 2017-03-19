Smoothly but warily, US and China stick to script in Tillerson visit

Despite a long list of potential pitfalls, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to China, the first by a senior member of the Trump administration, passed off relatively smoothly, although there were no tangible gains to show. On the positive side, there was none of the awkwardness of the kind seen in Washington as President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held the first summit meeting between two of the West's biggest allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.