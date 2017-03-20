Small Maine produce farmers press on even in the winter months
As the farm-to-table and buy local movements continue to heat up in the state of Maine, the winter months create a challenge for restaurants, consumers, and farmers who are trying to make a living and uphold a lifestyle that revolves around healthy, locally grown food. As someone who is very much a believer in eating locally, I had recently begun to wonder how small farmers were getting by during the long winter that Maine so kindly bestows upon its people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC