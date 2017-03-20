Small Maine produce farmers press on ...

Small Maine produce farmers press on even in the winter months

As the farm-to-table and buy local movements continue to heat up in the state of Maine, the winter months create a challenge for restaurants, consumers, and farmers who are trying to make a living and uphold a lifestyle that revolves around healthy, locally grown food. As someone who is very much a believer in eating locally, I had recently begun to wonder how small farmers were getting by during the long winter that Maine so kindly bestows upon its people.

