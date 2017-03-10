Shipyard is now using malt from The County in its flagship ale
A partnership with Maine Malt House in Mapleton means that about 10 percent of the malt used in this popular beer is grown as barley and malted in Aroostook County. "The logistics for Maine brewers are tough, any time brewers can get anything local there are benefits," said brewery spokesman Marty Jones.
