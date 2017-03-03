Semaine de la Francophonie - Maine celebrates heritage
Rep. Kenneth Fredette of Newport and Rep. John Martin of Eagle Lake are among the Franco-American legislative leaders and members of the Maine Franco-American Task Force. International Francophonie Day is observed within the International Organization of La Francophonie 's 77 member states to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture.
