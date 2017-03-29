Scientists are naming locations on Ma...

Scientists are naming locations on Mars after iconic Maine towns, landmarks

The Curiosity Mars rover took this 'selfie'on the surface of Mars on May 11, 2016, before it began traversing part of the Red Planet that research scientists have named "Bar Harbor" and which has several features named after places in the Pine Tree State. A picture taken on Mars by the Curiosity Rover, seen on the right, shows rocks in Sawyer's Cove, named after the Sawyer Cove in Jonesport, Maine.

