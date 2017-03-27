SAGE Maine Holds Symposium on Aging i...

SAGE Maine Holds Symposium on Aging in the LGBT Community

Saturday, April 22, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. SAGE Maine is holding a "Symposium on Aging in the LGBT Community" at the Senator Inn and Spa, 284 Western Avenue, Augusta, Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. The symposium is open to professionals working with LGBT persons, persons growing older with HIV, and anyone interested in LGBT aging. Workshops include health issues, dating, transgender issues, legal planning, housing, and LGBT advocacy.

Chicago, IL

