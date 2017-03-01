Rep. Bruce Poliquin urges Maine to comply with Real ID law
U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is pressuring Gov. Paul LePage and the Legislature to quickly change state law to avoid what he calls a "dire situation" regarding the state's noncompliance with federal Real ID rules. In a Friday letter, Poliquin, a Republican from Maine's 2nd District, urged the repeal of a 2007 law passed by the Legislature and signed by then-Democratic Gov. John Baldacci , which prohibited Maine from participating in the national program that was implemented in 2005 as a homeland security measure to make it harder for terrorists to procure U.S. identification cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|5 hr
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|23 hr
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC