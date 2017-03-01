Rep. Bruce Poliquin urges Maine to co...

Rep. Bruce Poliquin urges Maine to comply with Real ID law

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is pressuring Gov. Paul LePage and the Legislature to quickly change state law to avoid what he calls a "dire situation" regarding the state's noncompliance with federal Real ID rules. In a Friday letter, Poliquin, a Republican from Maine's 2nd District, urged the repeal of a 2007 law passed by the Legislature and signed by then-Democratic Gov. John Baldacci , which prohibited Maine from participating in the national program that was implemented in 2005 as a homeland security measure to make it harder for terrorists to procure U.S. identification cards.

