Regulators close federal scallop fishing grounds in Gulf of Maine
Due to heavy fishing pressure, a hotly-contested federal scallop management area in the Gulf of Maine is being shut down by federal regulators two months earlier than it was last year. The Northern Gulf of Maine area will be closed to scallop fishing as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 23, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday.
