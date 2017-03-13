Question 2: A Tax Hike Maine Cannot Afford
AUGUSTA – Today, the Governor's Office of Policy and Management formally submitted their economic impact analysis of Maine's new 10.15 percent tax rate to the members of the Maine Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs and Joint Standing Committee on Taxation. The report, which was delivered as the Tax Committee prepares to hold public hearings on several bills related to the Question 2 surtax, comes after OPM released the report's executive summary earlier this month.
