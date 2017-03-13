Question 2: A Tax Hike Maine Cannot A...

Question 2: A Tax Hike Maine Cannot Afford

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: State of Maine

AUGUSTA – Today, the Governor's Office of Policy and Management formally submitted their economic impact analysis of Maine's new 10.15 percent tax rate to the members of the Maine Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs and Joint Standing Committee on Taxation. The report, which was delivered as the Tax Committee prepares to hold public hearings on several bills related to the Question 2 surtax, comes after OPM released the report's executive summary earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC