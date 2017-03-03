Proposed bill could advance food sovereignty movement in Maine
A northern Maine senator has thrown support to the food sovereignty movement, sponsoring a bill to legitimize the authority of towns and communities to enact ordinances regulating local food and water distribution free from state regulatory control. In sponsoring LD 725, "An Act to recognize local control regarding food and water systems," Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said this week he is not an expert on local food production, but decided to introduce the bill in the face of the state's growing food sovereignty movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|3 hr
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|18 hr
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC