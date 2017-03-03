Proposed bill could advance food sove...

Proposed bill could advance food sovereignty movement in Maine

7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A northern Maine senator has thrown support to the food sovereignty movement, sponsoring a bill to legitimize the authority of towns and communities to enact ordinances regulating local food and water distribution free from state regulatory control. In sponsoring LD 725, "An Act to recognize local control regarding food and water systems," Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said this week he is not an expert on local food production, but decided to introduce the bill in the face of the state's growing food sovereignty movement.

