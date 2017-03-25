Proposal would bar Maine from chargin...

Proposal would bar Maine from charging minors with prostitution

9 hrs ago

With strong backing from groups as diverse as the Roman Catholic Church and the Maine Women's Lobby, legislators are weighing whether to block police and prosecutors from charging anyone under 18 years of age with engaging in prostitution. "Minors who are charged with prostitution are not criminals but rather victims themselves," said Oami Amarasingham, the advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine.

