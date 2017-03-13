Prison guards contest hands-off policy for visitors

Corrections officers at the Maine State Prison have filed a class-action grievance against the administration's new screening policy that resulted from complaints that some female visitors were being asked to remove their bras. Jim Mackie -- the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees' staff representative for corrections officers -- said the grievance was filed during the past week with the human resources director for the Maine Department of Corrections.

