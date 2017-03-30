Paul LePage pardons a dog that was se...

Paul LePage pardons a dog that was sentenced to death

Read more: Boston.com

In an official decree Thursday, the Maine governor pardoned Dakota, a husky who had been sentenced to death for killing a dog and another incident of alleged aggression - but had been adopted by new owners since the original incident. "I have reviewed the facts of this case and I believe the dog ought to be provided a full and free pardon," LePage said in a statement Thursday.

