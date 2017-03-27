Outspoken governor LePage serves up b...

Outspoken governor LePage serves up beer for a good cause

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Maine Gov. Paul LePage takes an order while tending bar at the Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell, Maine, Monday, March 27, 2017. LePage was the celebrity bartender to benefit a foundation set up by quadruple amputee Travis Mills to help fellow military veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I live in my RV all year? 23 hr CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC