On Wednesday, April 5, The Midcoast Chapter of Maine Women's Network will host a dinner meeting at the Owls Head Transportation Museum "Is Your Risk Taking Helping You Flourish," featuring guest speaker Diana Coleman. Are you a woman leader or entrepreneur who would like to have less stress, more mental clarity and more confidence in the decisions you make? The New Resiliency Paradigm will be presented, which is based on a discovery of some principles behind our mental life.

