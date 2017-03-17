New mining bill would add more conditions for regulations

As lawmakers again consider whether to approve regulations allowing open pit metal mining under a controversial 2012 law, the Natural Resources Council of Maine is supporting a new bill that the group says would offer better environmental protections. The Maine Legislature's Joint Environment and Natural Resources Committee will hold a public hearing starting at 9 a.m. March 20 to allow individuals and organizations to weigh in on the Maine Department of Environmental Protection's third proposal for changing mining regulations under a controversial 2012 law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.