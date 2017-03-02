National magazine ranks Maine as best state for equality
The national magazine U.S. News & World Report, which regularly publishes national rankings, named Maine the most equal state in the nation . The magazine looked at opportunities states offer their citizens, including parity between the genders in the labor force, politics and education, racial equality in employment and educational opportunities, and employment rates for disabled residents, among other measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan '17
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC