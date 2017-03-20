Maritime Month begins at Camden library

The library's annual Maritime Month speaker series kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 with a gallery talk by Jeff Dworsky on "A Way of Life: The Fishing Families of Stonington." Other events in the series include a slide talk on Greenland from noted photographer Peter Ralston on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Ralston says, "I am pleased and honored to be able to share my observations from this transformative trip."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.