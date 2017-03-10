March chill could break records, possible storm on way
A potentially record-breaking March chill is sweeping across Maine this weekend, adding another curveball this winter for outdoor enthusiasts. Overnight and early Saturday morning the entire state could see wind chill values in the negative double digits, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|20 hr
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC