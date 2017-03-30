Maine's public universities to see first tuition bump in six years
The state's public university system held its tuition flat for six years , but that uncommon streak is expected to end as system trustees weigh their next budget. Trustees are scheduled to vote on the fiscal year 2018 budget during their next meeting in May in Presque Isle.
