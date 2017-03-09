Maine's native bees a 'very optimisti...

Maine's native bees a 'very optimistic story'

The orange belted bumblebee is one of Maine's native bee species. Frank Drummond, professor of insect ecology at the University of Maine, said that Maine's native bees on the whole are doing pretty well, which isn't the case with the national outlook on honeybees.

