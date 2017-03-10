Maine's Delahanty among 46 Obama-appointed U.S. attorneys ousted by Trump
Maine's Thomas Delahanty is among the remaining chief federal prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama who were asked to resign by President Donald Trump's U.S. Justice Department on Friday. The Justice Department said Friday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the Obama appointees who have not already resigned to do so "in order to ensure a uniform transition."
