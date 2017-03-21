Maine's chief utility consumer advocate target of bill

A state lawmaker sponsoring a bill calling for a board to oversee the public advocate's office says the move would deliver more balanced guidance and was not the result of the utility headed by his son having conflicts with the advocate's office. Republican Rep. Roger Sherman said he is sponsoring the bill because he's not always "sure" of decisions made by Public Advocate Timothy Schneider, who supports ratepayers before state, regional and federal regulators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.