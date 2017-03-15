Mainers dig out after storm dumps foot of snow statewide
Downtown Belfast was largely abandoned Tuesday evening as a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Maine. Many businesses and offices never opened, while others closed their doors early and sent workers home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC