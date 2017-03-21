Maine woman sentenced to prison after selling heroin that killed a man

A Wiscasset woman who police say was the supplier to a Wiscasset man who died of a heroin overdose in August 2016 has been sentenced to two years in prison. Ashley L. Dowdy, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to one count of Class B illegal importation of scheduled drugs and two counts of Class B unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs , all felonies, according to court documents.

