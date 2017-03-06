Maine VFW members go to Washington D....

Maine VFW members go to Washington D.C. for Collins award

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The former commander of the Hampden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4633 said that with 19 years in the Senate working for Maine and its veterans, Susan Collins was easily his nomination for the 2017 VFW Congressional Award - given annually to only one lawmaker in Washington D.C. "I submitted her name for it," Raymond R. Lupo, National Council Member for the VFW, and longtime member of Hampden post, said Monday. "I submitted her name because of the fact she's backed vets for a long, long time.

