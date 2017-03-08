Maine Unemployment Rate 3.5 Percent i...

Maine Unemployment Rate 3.5 Percent in January

The Maine Department of Labor, in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released January workforce estimates for Maine. Household Survey Estimates – The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent was down from 3.8 percent in December and one year ago, the lowest rate since March 2001.

