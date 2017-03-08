Maine Unemployment Rate 3.5 Percent in January
The Maine Department of Labor, in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released January workforce estimates for Maine. Household Survey Estimates – The preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent was down from 3.8 percent in December and one year ago, the lowest rate since March 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC