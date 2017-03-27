Maine to get a piece of $157 million ...

Maine to get a piece of $157 million VW settlement

Read more: Sun Journal

Volkswagen is paying more than $157 million to 10 states to settle environmental lawsuits over the company's diesel emissions-cheating scandal. The company says the money will go to Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

