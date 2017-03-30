Maine to get $5.1 million from Volksw...

Maine to get $5.1 million from Volkswagen emissions settlement

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A worker from the SEAT factory, under the Volkswagen group, works on an engine of a SEAT Leon car, in Martorell near Barcelona December 5, 2014. About 700,000 of the 11 million diesel engines involved in the Volkswagen emissions scandal were manufactured by the company's brand Seat, a spokesman for the Spanish unit said on Tuesday, September 29, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC