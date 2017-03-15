Maine stories go from paper to stage in Monica Wood's "Papermaker" at PTC
When Penobscot Theatre Company's next production, "Papermaker," opens at the Bangor Opera House on March 16, it will have a familiar setting for many Mainers: a paper mill. Director Dan Burson, who grew up in Orono a few miles down the road from the former James River Mill in Old Town, knows that the play resonates with audiences in Maine.
